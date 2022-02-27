'He doesn't have speed, but..': Pathan explains 2 reasons why India all-rounder is favourite for place in T20 WC squad

Over the past few months, Team India have faced significant concerns for the fast-bowling all-rounder spot. Hardik Pandya's tryst with injuries further worsened the crisis and the 28-year-old had an indifferent outing in the T20 World Cup last year, where he hardly bowled throughout the tournament.

After Pandya made himself unavailable to focus on his recovery, Venkatesh Iyer was given an opportunity; thanks to his consistent performances in the Indian Premier League. While he batted as an opener for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Iyer was sent largely at no.6 by the team management. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old produced consistent performances against the West Indies, registering scores of 24*, 33, and 35* in three T20Is. He also took two wickets in the final T20I and had as many dismissals to his name in the first game of the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan said that Iyer was ahead of “everyone in the race” for a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later this year, scheduled to take place in Australia. Pathan said that even when Iyer doesn't have much pace in his arsenal, his height could be a key factor on the Aussie pitches.

“Right now, Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of everyone in the race. He's batting at a strike rate of 180 at number six. Secondly, you need to consider the bounce he gets. He doesn't have the speed but he has the height, so he will get the bounce on the quick pitches in Australia,” Pathan said on the pre-match show on Star Sports.

Pathan further said that Hardik Pandya needs to perform in the upcoming IPL to salvage a chance for selection in the T20 World Cup.

“So, Venkatesh Iyer is currently ahead. If you have two options, nothing can get better. But right now, Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya. Even the selectors have clearly stated that if Pandya doesn't bowl, his selection as a pure batter is difficult. We will have to see how he performs in the Indian Premier League,” said the former India bowler.

