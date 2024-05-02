Chennai [India], : Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming provided an injury update on pacer Deepak Chahar and said that the 31-year-old "doesn't look good". He doesn't look good: CSK coach Stephen Fleming provides update on Deepak Chahar's injury

On Wednesday, during their Indian Premier League 2024 clash against Punjab Kings , Chahar walked off the field after sustaining an injury while bowling.

He was given the first over of the second innings. Just after the second delivery, the CSK bowler pulled up in his delivery stride. Following this he talked with the skipper Rututaj Gaikwad and stepped outside the field after bowling just two balls into his spell. Shardul Thakur was called in to complete the remaining four deliveries of Chahar's spell.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Fleming said the initial feeling "wasn't great" on Chahar's injury. He added that the CSK team management is waiting for "more positive report".

The head coach added Tushar Deshpande is currently suffering from flu for which he was not added in the playing eleven.

"Deepak Chahar doesn't look good. Initial feeling wasn't great. So we are waiting for more positive report. Physio and doctors will have a look. Sri Lankan boys are off to get visa. So we are hoping that their process is smooth. And we get them back for our next game up north . Richard Gleeson was good, he was positive. Tushar Deshpande got flu, so we had to make a few changes today, which is a bit unusual. But again that's part of it and we have got resources. It's just they haven't got time to be comfortable about their roles and us to be comfortable with the game plan that we are struggling with," Fleming said.

Recapping the match, the vibrant yellow wave in the stands of Chepauk was reduced to silence after PBKS effortlessly chased down 163 with more than two overs to spare.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran's decision to put CSK to bat turned out to be the ideal one as the dew factor kicked in to become a hindrance for CSK bowlers in second half of the match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front and scored 62 off 48 deliveries and MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches at the death to power CSK to 162/7.

In reply, PBKS batters hardly broke a sweat while chasing 163. Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw forged a 64-run stand to completely shift the momentum in their favour.

Curran and Shashank Singh applied the finishing touches to seal a 7-wicket win for PBKS.

