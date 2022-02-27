'He doesn't rely on slogs, but plays proper cricketing shots': Ex-Pakistan captain commends 'intelligent' India batter

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has commended India batter Shreyas Iyer's performance in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, saying he is a smart operator.

Right-handed Iyer has been in superb touch so far. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and in both outings, Iyer has chipped in with key contributions. He scored an unbeaten 57 in the first hit out at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and on Saturday, scored a match-winning knock and remained not-out till the end.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| 'Be careful to shake hands. Every move, a master stroke': Kaif all praise for India skipper Rohit Sharma's 'Midas Touch'

Butt, while speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, said Iyer is showing his prowess across formats and that he is versatile in his approach.

'He played extremely well against New Zealand in Test cricket, smashing a century there. Now, he's playing a format that is extremely opposite to Tests and he ended up scoring an unbeaten 74 off 44 balls. He played big hits, classy shots, and also straight drives. Moreover, he hit sixes and then finished the game not-out. This is a big plus-point; knowing how to finish the game.

"Shreyas Iyer's innings was an intelligent one. He doesn't rely on slogs, but plays proper cricketing shots. He used to hit a six and then take a single on the very next ball," Butt elaborated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, left-handed batter Butt was also appreciative of India's bench strength.

"It's good to see that India are giving chances to new players on a regular basis. The players are gaining confidence and that is helping India build their bench strength.

"They are exploring different options for different areas in their preparation for the T20 World Cup. Very few teams use international matches for their team development. But it's good to see India doing that," he concluded.