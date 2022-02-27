Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He doesn't rely on slogs, but plays proper cricketing shots': Ex-Pakistan captain commends 'intelligent' India batter
cricket

'He doesn't rely on slogs, but plays proper cricketing shots': Ex-Pakistan captain commends 'intelligent' India batter

India vs Sri Lanka: Former Pakistan captain is extremely appreciative of the young Indian batter.
'He doesn't rely on slogs, but plays proper cricketing shots': Ex-Pakistan captain commends 'intelligent' India batter Shreyas Iyer(AFP)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 06:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has commended India batter Shreyas Iyer's performance in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, saying he is a smart operator.

Right-handed Iyer has been in superb touch so far. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and in both outings, Iyer has chipped in with key contributions. He scored an unbeaten 57 in the first hit out at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and on Saturday, scored a match-winning knock and remained not-out till the end.

ALSO READ| 'Be careful to shake hands. Every move, a master stroke': Kaif all praise for India skipper Rohit Sharma's 'Midas Touch'

Butt, while speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, said Iyer is showing his prowess across formats and that he is versatile in his approach.

'He played extremely well against New Zealand in Test cricket, smashing a century there. Now, he's playing a format that is extremely opposite to Tests and he ended up scoring an unbeaten 74 off 44 balls. He played big hits, classy shots, and also straight drives. Moreover, he hit sixes and then finished the game not-out. This is a big plus-point; knowing how to finish the game.

"Shreyas Iyer's innings was an intelligent one. He doesn't rely on slogs, but plays proper cricketing shots. He used to hit a six and then take a single on the very next ball," Butt elaborated.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, left-handed batter Butt was also appreciative of India's bench strength.

"It's good to see that India are giving chances to new players on a regular basis. The players are gaining confidence and that is helping India build their bench strength.

"They are exploring different options for different areas in their preparation for the T20 World Cup. Very few teams use international matches for their team development. But it's good to see India doing that," he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman butt shreyas iyer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP