'He gives his 100 percent': Gavaskar reserves massive praise for Shardul, explains why he 'fully deserves' fifer

Leading India's remarkable turnaround after being bowled out for 202, Shardul Thakur on Tuesday claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket to push South Africa on the back foot in the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, The 30-year-old Shardul started by breaking the hosts' early resiresistancemoving skipper Dean Elgar for 28 and triggering the fall of wickets.

Elgar and Keegan Petersen put on 74 for the second wicket before Shardul removed the former. The Indian then had Petersen caught at second slip for an impressive 62. Shardul added third under his name at the stroke of lunch by dismissing Rassie van der Dussen for one. Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynn added 60 for the fifth wicket before falling prey to Shardul.

Shardul became the sixth Indian to have a Test fifer in Johannesburg and legendary Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for the bowling all-rounder. Gavaskar highlighted Shardul's knack for getting wickets and his performances in Australia and England.

Shardul was India's top-scorer in the Gabba Test where 67 while batting at the No. 8 position. He also snared seven wickets to play a key role in India's historic series win at the venue. In England at the Oval, Shardul became the sixth cricketer in Test history to score half-centuries in both innings, while batting at 8.

"When Bumrah and Shami were not available to play, he not only got seven wickets but also a half-century to his name. He was one of the chief architects behind India's win at the Gabba. And in England, there were occasions when the Indian team didn't post many runs. He came in and smashed half-centuries in both innings. He's also kept picking two odd wickets in each innings," said Gavaskar on Super Sport during Day 2 of the ongoing second Test.

Gavaskar also underlined the effort that Shardul puts on the field, making him a player who would be welcomed by any team he signs up for. “He is just the kind of player you want in your team. He gives his 100 per cent. He knows he is not going to always be a certainty and hence, the trying never stops. He understands what he needs to do and gives it all every time without any complaints.”

"A batter is facing Shami & Bumrah and he suddenly is up against a bowler (Shardul) who is 5-10 kmph slower. He can think to score some runs but Shardul bowls just around the off-stump and gets the ball to move away. Bavuma was down the pitch even before the ball was released and Shardul smartly bowled is short. He fully deserves his five-wicket haul as he's such a great trier," he further added.