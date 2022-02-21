'He has bested this position': WI legend has his say on 'versatile' Venkatesh filling Hardik's shoes for T20 WC squad

Venkatesh Iyer was brought into the Indian limited-overs team to bring in the balance in the line-up that Hardik Pandya used to provide before prolonged injury concerns put him on the side lines. Although he lost his spot in the ODI squad after just two opportunities, Iyer bounced back strongly in the T20I series against West Indies both with the bat and with the ball. And following an impressive show, West Indies legend Ian Bishop gave his verdict on Iyer's chances of filling Hardik's shoes in the T20 World Cup squad for the 2022 edition.

In three matches in the home series that ended on Sunday with India's 3-0 whitewash win in Kolkata, Iyer scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 184 with a boundary every 3.6 balls. He was the second-highest run-getter for India in the contest, after Suryakumar Yadav, and was involved in crucial match-winning partnerships in all the three games. He also picked two wickets in two innings at 13.50, bowling 3.1 overs in the series.

When asked on Star Sports if Venkatesh has aced the audition for the T20 World Cup squad in filling the crucial Hardik Pandya position, Bishop agreed saying, “So far, so far.”

Although he admitted that the Windies bowling line-up posed less threat to the Indian batting line-up, he was surprised by Iyer's versatility given he had opened in the Indian Premier League for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders before being picked for the Indian team where he batted at No.6 in the series.

“You can only play against what has been put in front of you. So people may say that it is the West Indies bowling attack and it isn't that great and they are right. But Iyer has no control over this. And he surprised me with his versatility. Because when I saw him in the IPL, I saw him batting at the top of the order. He is now playing in the middle order getting off to a flying start with great strike rate. We will see how he goes in the future but he has, at the moment, bested this position that he has been put into,” he said.

Iyer has been retained for the impending three-match series against Sri Lanka that starts from February 24 onwards in Lucknow while Hardik continues to be rested.