'He's got every right to be unhappy': Ex-IND opener vouches for Vihari's inclusion, says Dravid would have spoken to him

Hanuma Vihari had a bittersweet 2021. He started his year by putting up a defiant partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin against Australia, enduring a hostile barrage of short-pitched bowling. Keeping his hamstring tear aside, the right-handed batter faced 161 deliveries and saved the Sydney Test.

Cut to the present day and the 28-year-old Vihari has not played another Test for the senior side, having missed the recent home Test series against New Zealand and the Test series opener against South Africa. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has recalled Vihari's epic rearguard in Sydney, pointing out how the player must have been feeling after being sidelined from the Test setup.

"He will be sad. Honestly speaking, I don't want to be Hanuma Vihari right now because you don't play me a match at home. Last time when I had played for India, my hamstring was torn, but despite that I batted and saved India in Sydney," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"After that, when the matches are there at home, you don't play me. You play someone else at home and tell me to go to South Africa and get ready and that they will play me there. I go to South Africa and get ready as well, score runs after swallowing a bitter pill but still you don't play me. If you don't want to play me, what are you doing with me?" he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said Vihari should have played the Kanpur Test against New Zealand where Shreyas Iyer was handed a debut. Vihari meanwhile was assigned the task to lead India A in South Africa, where he scored three half-centuries in two matches in Bloemfontein.

Vihari has so far played 12 Tests for India with 11 of them being on the away turfs. He was also in the mix for the Test series opener against South Africa but the team management showed faith in struggling Ajinkya Rahane.

"He has got every right to be unhappy. I am sure Rahul Dravid would have spoken to him, Kohli would have also spoken and explained to him. Explanation is fine but the pain is felt only by whoever gets injured. We cannot feel what must be going through Hanuma Vihari's mind at the moment, we can only show empathy."

"I don't think he will be very happy with the way his Test career is shaping up because he should have been played. He should have been played the Kanpur Test and probably the Centurion one also. Play him a few matches in India as well, I am not particularly happy about that," Chopra further said.