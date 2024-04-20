Lucknow [India], : Following his side's eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings , Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said that playing in front of home fans felt like playing at "mini-Chennai" because of the love they showed to wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who played a cameo of 28* in nine balls to enthral the crowd. "He has that presence, intimidation...": LSG skipper KL on Dhoni after beating CSK

Explosive fifties from KL and Quinton de Kock helped LSG complete an eight-wicket comprehensive win against CSK at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Following the match, KL said that he was happy with his bowlers and the team was looking to restrict the visitors to around 160 runs, but the "presence and intimidation" of Dhoni helped the Men in Yellow score extra 15-20 runs. He also was happy how his own attacking batting came off this time around, as he managed a quickfire 82 in 53 balls.

"Feels good at the end of the day. When you win, most decisions feel right. We were committed to our plans. Really happy with that. Depends on the wicket, I deploy my bowlers. The bowlers executed really well. The team is sticking to the plans. Half way stage, I would have been happy with 160. The wicket was slow and a bit of grip. MSD walked in and the pressure got to the bowlers. He has had the intimidation on opposition bowlers. Our young bowlers were put under pressure with the crowd going berserk as well. 15-20 runs extra they got. I have beeb trying to assess the situation."

"It came off today . I knew the CSK spinners will put the pressure on. I picked my bowlers and it came off. Quinton batted well as well. Made life easy for both."

Coming to the match, CSK was put to bat first by LSG. Fifty from Ravindra Jadeja and knocks from Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali and Dhoni's quickfire 28 with three fours and two sixes took CSK to 176/6.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for LSG with 2/16.

In the run chase, a 134 run stand between KL and Quinton de Kock did majority of the damage and a cameo from Nicholas Pooran took LSG to a win with an over left.

KL got the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

Both teams have eight points after four wins and three losses, though CSK is at third while LSG sits at fifth due to net-run-rate difference.

