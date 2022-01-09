'He has this habit. Doesn’t waste any opportunity': Wasim Jaffer opens up on 'friendly' Twitter banter with Vaughan

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is currently India's only Twitter sensation from the cricketing fraternity. He has always been active on the platform irrespective of what tournament or series is currently going on in cricket - whether the South Africa Test series or the Ashes Down Under. Recently, one of Jaffer's tweet went viral after he gave a befitting reply for former England captain Michael Vaughan after England lost the Ashes series last December.

Talking about his Twitter battles with Vaughan, Jaffer admitted that he enjoys the banters, calling it "friendly" although he feels that most of them are unnecessary.

“He (Michael Vaughan) has a habit of doing unnecessary poking, which I don’t like. He doesn’t waste any opportunity to tweet something that might poke Indian fans even though we know how well England has performed. Indians don’t poke as much as he does. But it is a friendly banter between us as we have played against each other for quite a long time,” Jaffer said during an interaction with InsideSport.

The veteran Indian opener had dug out an old tweet of Vaughan's, which was about India's performance in the ODI series during the New Zealand tour back in 2019 where the visitors were skittled out for just 92 in the fourth game of the contest in Hamilton. Jaffer hit back at Vaughan after England were folded for just 68 in the recent Ashes series.

Vaughan, being the sport that he is, acknowledged the tweet and replied by saying: "Very good Wasim".

