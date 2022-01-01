'He has to score runs': Ex-India selector says Cheteshwar Pujara could face Test axe if his 'flop show continues'

Following India's all-round show to secure their first-ever victory in Centurion, the action now shifts to Johannesburg where the Virat Kohli-led unit will look to seal maiden Test series win in South Africa. In the Test series opener, The Indian pace quarter took 18 wickets to crush the home batting unit, which failed to get past 200 in either of the two innings.

Mohammed Shami (5/44 and 3/63) had a match haul of eight wickets while Jasprit Bumrah shone with his moments of magic in crunch moments, registering 2/16 in the first innings and 3/50 in the second. While the Indian pace unit looks dominant at the moment, the volatile form of the middle-order is a concern.

The trio of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane has failed consistency with the bat. While underfire Rahane redeemed himself with 48 & 20 in Centurion, Pujara's batting woes multiplied. The experienced right-hander from Saurashtra scored 0 and 16 in both the innings and former India cricketer Sarandeep Singh feels he could face the axe soon.

“Our batting department is not doing well KL Rahul is the only key factor but we can't depend on him totally and Virat Kohli but here I want to talk about Pujara that he has to score runs because a centurion like Shreyas Iyer is waiting in the squad because of you as you are a senior player and if your flop show continues then you will have to be rested soon,” Sarandeep Singh told ANI.

"Our bowling department is doing so well and look at Siraj if we are playing him ahead of Ishant in the team then that shows how good he is playing and how well he did for the team. Talking about Bumrah he is a masterpiece for us and the way he plays is awesome. So, definitely, India will win for the series," he added.

India boast an impressive record at the Wanderers, having never lost a Test match at the venue. In five Tests played at Johannesburg, India have won twice and drawn thrice, and Kohli and Co will be looking to notch up their first win of the year.