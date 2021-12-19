'He hasn't had a strong team but emerged as lone fighter': Ex-Pakistan skipper picks 'future leader' for India in Tests

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on Sunday singled out India's future captain in Test cricket after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named KL Rahul as the stand-in vice-captain for the impending Test series in South Africa. Butt further explained why he believes that Rahul could be rightful "future leader" of India.

The BCCI named Rahul as the vice-captain on Saturday after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the series with a hamstring injury. Rohit was earlier named as India's new vice-captain for the Test series, before being named as the ODI captain as well.

Speaking about the announcement on his YouTube channel, Butt hailed that Rahul emerged as a lone fighter and a decent captain despite being handed a weak team in Punjab Kings, which he led in the Indian Premier League for two seasons before opting go for the auction pool for the 2022 season of the tournament.

"KL Rahul has captained Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He is a very decent captain. He's a good thinker of the game. He has not had a strong team but he has emerged as a lone fighter. He's kept wickets and opened the innings, which shows he can handle responsibilities. You only make a player the vice-captain when you see him as a future leader," he said.

Butt also backed the Indian team to script history in the Rainbow Nation, but warned Virat Kohli's men to be wary of the aggressive South African fast-bowling attack and added that the visitors will feel the absence of the experienced Rohit at the top of the line-up. India have played seven Test series in South Africa since their maiden tour in 1992/93 season, losing six times while the other ended in a draw.

"India can win in South Africa. But it won't be easy. South Africa are aggressive and they have a good fast bowling attack. But India have the capabilities to seal the series. However, the absence of Rohit Sharma will be felt," he added.

The BCCI named India A skipper Priyank Panchal as Rohit's replacement for the Test series which will begin from December 26 onwards with the opener in Centurion.

