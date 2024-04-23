Jaipur [India], : Rajasthan Royals bowler Sandeep Sharma showered praise on his skipper Sanju Samson and said that the 29-year-old is doing a great job. "He is doing a great job": Sandeep Sharma lauds RR skipper Sanju Samson

Sharma put up a scintillating performance against MI and guided RR to a nine-wicket win over the visitors in Jaipur. He picked up five wickets and gave away just 18 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.50.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Sharma said the team management of the Rajasthan-based franchise is "really good" and allowing every player in the squad to express themselves.

The 30-year-old pacer added that Samson allows freedom to the bowlers and asks them to set fielders by their choice.

"It's obviously a happy environment and very positive. Our management is really good. They are allowing everyone to go and express themselves. I would say, that Sanju Samson is doing a great job. He gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers and asks them to set their field and bowl according to that. Good team environment and freedom and bringing results for RR," Sharma said.

After winning the toss, MI decided to bat first. Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera were the only two standout batters for the Mumbai-based franchise in the first inning. Varma and Wadhera's knock powered MI to 179/9.

Sandeep Sharma led the Royals' bowling attack after he picked up five wickets in his four-over spell and gave just 18 runs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult bagged 2 wickets.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal guided the hosts to their 7th win of the season as they beat MI by 9 wickets.

Piyush Chawla was the only wicket-taker for the visitors.

Following the win, RR hold the top spot in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI stand in seventh place with six points.

