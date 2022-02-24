'He is no longer a No.7 or No.8 player. Improves the team combination': Nehra pleased with star India cricketer's return

Former fast bowler Ashish Nehra has said that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is someone who improves the Indian team's combination in all formats. Jadeja is set to play his first match since November when India face Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Lucknow.

“Jadeja's return is a plus, he always improves the team's combination in all formats. In the last two or three years, the way he has improved his batting, he is no longer a No.7 or No.8 player and in ODIs and T20Is, he can bat at even No.6 if the conditions are good,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

India go into the series as firm favourites to record another cleansweep after they beat the West Indies 3-0 in an ODI and T20I series in their previous assignment. Nehra said that one can expect Sri Lanka to show some fight considering they are coming from a tour of Australia in which they had forced the second match into a Super Over and had beaten the hosts in the fifth T20I.

“One can hope that Sri Lanka will play well here considering they are fresh from a tour of Australia and give a better fight to India than West Indies did,” said Nehra

“The West Indies had a few moments for themselves in the ODIs and T20Is but they could never finish them. Sri Lanka also experienced something similar in Australia and they would want to get some change to that scoreline here.”