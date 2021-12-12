'He is not a starter': Gautam Gambhir names two India players who could replace Ajinkya Rahane in South Africa

Under-fire India batter Ajinkya Rahane will find it difficult to make it to the Playing XI in South Africa, feels former opener Gautam Gambhir.

The 33-year-old Rahane averages over 40 in away conditions, with eight of his 12 Test tons coming outside the country. His recent form, however, has been shaky. He has managed to score just 411 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 19.57 this year.

A poor run of form also led to Rahane losing the Test vice-captaincy to Rohit Sharma, who was also named the team's ODI skipper on Wednesday. When asked Rahane's future, Gambhir wasn't sure of the senior batter's inclusion, especially when India have in-form players like Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari.

While Iyer notched up a ton and a half-century on his Test debut in Kanpur, Vihari hit three consecutive fifties in the unofficial Tests against South Africa A in Bloemfontein. The BCCI has named kept both Iyer and Vihari in the mix for the upcoming South Africa Test series.

"Tough, that is what I can say because he is not a starter, to be honest. I feel Ajinkya Rahane will find it difficult to get a place in the playing XI," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"You have got Shreyas Iyer; it will be very difficult for India or the captain to drop him because of his recent performances. At the same time, Hanuma Vihari has done really well as well."

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, on the other hand, weighed in support of Rahane's inclusion because of the "experience" factor in overseas conditions. He feels the team management will look to include either Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara for a stable middle-order.

"Ajinkya Rahane has got a place for the South Africa tour, and he should have got picked as well because you will definitely need experience there. Whether he gets to play in the first Test match is a question mark and the first match that is played before the Test match is going to be critical."

"Hanuma Vihari is already there; he has played for India A there and has scored runs as well. Shreyas got a chance at No.5 in the home series; he performed very well in his debut Test. All in all, I believe the team management will at least want to have one experienced middle-order player, whether it happens to be Pujara or Ajinkya, it all depends on the type of performances that they put in the practice match."

When asked if losing the Test vice-captaincy will take some pressure off Rahane, Bangar said, "I believe that if vice-captaincy is being taken away from him, it might just loosen him up a bit. It is a thing of responsibility, and sometimes there are questions that I am playing just because I am the captain."

India are scheduled to play three Tests in South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on December 26, with the subsequent two matches set to be played in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

