'He is respected in SA dressing room': Morkel reserves huge praise for India star, calls him a 'fine-tuned engine'

A clinical bowling performance by the pacers helped India bring down South Africa's citadel, the Supersport Park, as they handed the hosts a 133-run defeat in the Test series opener. The win was also a testimony to India's squad strength and the quality of the pace attack, which took 18 wickets to crush the home batting unit.

South Africa were unable to get past 200 in either of the two innings after Indian pacers tightened the screws on them. Mohammed Shami (5/44 and 3/63) had a match haul of eight wickets while Jasprit Bumrah shone with his moments of magic in crunch moments, registering 2/16 in the first innings and 3/50 in the second.

Shami continued his fine form in the second Test to trap Aiden Markram on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel was all praise for Shami, who now has over 200 wickets in the longest format. Morkel labelled the 31-year-old pacer as a "fine-tuned engine" who is making things difficult for the South African batters.

"He's just a fine-tuned engine at the moment. He's running in, landing the ball in the perfect areas consistently. He's making the ball talk and making the life of South African batters very hard," Morkel said on Star Sports before the start of the second day's play.

"Bumrah and Shami partnership just creates wickets. Even when they finish, the batters think 'okay we can score now' so India can pick up wickets even then. We spoke about Shami, he is respected in the South African dressing room. They work on different game plans for him but so far, he's just been too good," he further added.

After being bundled out for 202 in the first innings, India have reduced South Africa to 102/4 on the second day of the Test. Shardul Thakur dismissed Rassie van der Dussen at the stroke of lunch, taking his third wicket of the innings and helping India regain control of the Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa after taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber.

