'He is tactically the best captain': Ex-AUS WK rates England star's captaincy above Root; 'They haven't got it right'

Joe Root has been drawing criticism for his captaincy decisions during the ongoing Ashes series. While Root has continued his impressive show with the bat, England put out weak performances across both Tests as the side trails 0-2 in the five-Test rubber, with the third to be played from December 26 in Melbourne.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had earlier questioned Root's leadership and insisted that he should know when and how to use his bowlers. Another ex-Aussie – Brad Haddin – has now raised doubts over Root's captaincy.

Haddin said that England's best outing during the second Test in Adelaide came when Root went off the field and Ben Stokes took over as the stand-in captain. This happened during the fourth day of the match.

"What they did really well tactically was the fourth morning. Who was off [the field]? Joe Root. Ben Stokes took over and it just looked a lot more calm. He had a plan, the bowlers bowled fuller, he had catching midwickets and short covers," Haddin said on Triple M Cricket.

“They bowled at the stumps and they challenged Australia. They took four wickets for, I think, under 20 runs and they put Australia under pressure. Root came back on and it all went downhill again. So, to me something’s not quite right. I think Ben Stokes tactically is the best captain. If you look at the first two Test matches, they haven’t got it right.”

Earlier, Steve Smith, who led Australia in the second Test in absence of Pat Cummins, had some words of advice for his English counterpart.

"There's always going to be critics out there that critique your performance as a captain. I guess for him (Root), the best advice I could give is just trust yourself, and do everything you can to help your team grow and be as successful as you can be," cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying.

"Sometimes as a captain you get out-played by the opposition and there's not a great deal you can do. But just reflecting or seeing what you can do better is always important, that's part of being a player or a leader," he added.