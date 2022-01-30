'He is very close, within touching distance': Karthik backs promising 26-year-old to break into Indian team

Tamil Nadu clinched their third Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title last year to become the most successful team in the history of the tournament. The team has emerged as a powerhouse in the domestic circuit along with unearthing the next generation of stars.

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has also spoken about Tamil Nadu's significant growth and the state team producing many young prospects. He pointed out his domestic teammates getting a chance to show their skill-set in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I think obviously one of the greatest pleasures for me is to see all these boys go on to represent the country. They all have two ambitions -- either they want to be a part of the IPL franchise and the next step would be to play for the country. That comes with good performances, Tamil Nadu as a domestic side has done so well. Last year, 14 of the players were part of IPL teams and I was so happy to see those things happening," Karthik told ANI.

Karthik, who has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India, backed M Shahrukh Khan to break into the national set-up soon. The 26-year-old power-hitter had hit a 15-ball 33 including a last-ball six against Karnataka when Tamil Nadu needed five runs to win their third Syed Mushtaq Ali title.

"Shahrukh Khan is knocking on the doors, he is very close and he is within touching distance. I have no doubt that when he gets the opportunity, he will do very well for Team India," he further added.

Shahrukh has reportedly been added to the Indian white-ball contingent as a stand-by player along with his Tamil Nadu team-mate R Sai Kishore. The move from the BCCI ahead of the home series against the West Indies is expected to be a precautionary measure in Covid-19 times.

"Yes, Shahrukh and Sai Kishore have been called as standbys for the Windies series. They will also enter the bubble with main team players," a senior BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI.

India's limited-overs assignment against the West Indies starts in Ahmedabad on February 6 with a three-match ODI rubber, which will be followed by three T20 Internationals in Kolkata.