'He is your superstar': Ex-IND all-rounder questions Pant's approach, points 'mistakes are happening repeatedly'

There is a method to his madness but Rishabh Pant's recent outings with the bat has drawn some criticism. The left-handed dasher, known for his fearless brand of cricket, perished for a duck in the second Test against South Africa in an attempt to hammer Kagiso Rabada's short length delivery.

The 24-year-old Pant seemed reckless in his batting approach as charged down the track and went for a slog before he nicked it to Kyle Verreynne. His dismissal led to cricket pundits and fans questioning his wavery stay at the crease and poor shot selection. Head coach Rahul Dravid also said after the game that the team management will have a "level of conversations" with the youngster.

As the Indian unit gears up to take on South Africa in the third and final Test of the series, former India all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi does not see a problem with Pant sitting out for his "mistakes".

"There was a time when if you played a bad shot and your team suffered because of that, you were made to sit out the next match as a lesson. That is not the case now, he's your superstar.

"But whether a big or small player makes a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. Pant would have been spoken to a lot and it will not be a huge thing even if he is made to sit out as a lesson because these mistakes are happening repeatedly," said Sodhi while speaking to India News.

Often labelled as MS Dhoni's successor in the Indian setup, Pant has got 1608 runs in the longest format at an average of 37.39 including three centuries. But he has averaged just 19.23 in the last seven Test matches, leaving him surrounded by question marks over consistency.

The youngster has been seen as a marvellous prospect and Saba Karim was quick to point out Pant's batting exploits at the Gabba. The former BCCI selector feels Pant will learn with time and should "defintely" be in the team's composition for the final Test in Cape Town.

"He [Rishabh Pant] should definitely play. Has any big cricketer not played a shot like this before and gotten dismissed because of that? It used to happen in a different era, 20-25 years ago.

"This is how you learn. You will have to talk to him and make that player understand, so that learns a lot from this. He is a huge asset to the team. We forget very quickly, would we have won the series in Australia if this player had not made runs," he said.