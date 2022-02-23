'He just looks so effortless when he bats...': MI's new recruit reserves special praise for skipper Rohit Sharma

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians remained relatively quiet in the recent mega auction. But the franchise did shell out big money on names like Ishan Kishan ( ₹15.25 crore) and Jofra Archer ( ₹8 crore). Another big purchase was Tim David, who was picked up for a hefty sum of ₹8.25 crore.

The first Singaporean to play in the lucrative T20 league, David's addition to the mix bolsters the Mumbai Indians' batting unit, which was in need of a finisher after the departure of flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

David, the big-hitting recruit who was previously a part of Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, feels excited to share the dressing room with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. David heaped praise on Rohit's "effortless" batting style and bracked the MI skipper in the set of "world-class" players.

"Rohit Sharma is a world-class player. He just looks so effortless when he bats, it's very admirable. It is a huge bonus to be able to spend time with class players and try to pick their brains a little bit," the official website of Mumbai Indians quoted David as saying.

The 25-year-old David also expressed his excitement to opener as a finisher with Pollard. "It is an exciting idea to bat with him. Polly is someone I have admired for his power-hitting and have looked at some of his innings to see how I can do that myself. If we could get going in the middle and death overs, we could take a few games away."

David has plied his trade for many T20 leagues across the globe. He has played for Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, Southern Brave in The Hundred and Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League.

The Singaporean-Australian also said that he's looking forward to facing Jasprit Bumrah in the nets and test himself against the pace spearhead.

"One bowler I am looking forward to facing the most in the nets is Bumrah. I know it sounds strange because he is one of the best in the world but I believe it will be great to test myself against him. I am sure it is going to be hard work," David further said.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene also revealed that David was on the team's radar ahead of the mega auction.

"He was on our radar for a while. he has been playing well for the last few months. We knew Jofra would come late so we couldn't go hard in the beginning but needed someone to strengthen our batting so we decided to play a different game altogether. David was part of that plan. We had the purse to go get them both."