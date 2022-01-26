'He led U-19s, Jharkhand': Karthik names young India wicketkeeper among 3 players as potential captains for IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction takes place on February 12-13, with a huge number of star players set to go under the hammer. While the mega auction is justifiably paramount in terms of franchise-building processes, this year carries added signficance due to the addition of two new franchises to the IPL roster; Lucknow (Lucknow Super Giants) and Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the mega auction, the eight original IPL franchises had announced their list of retained players while the newly-added teams also confirmed the players they have roped in ahead of the new season. While a number of IPL sides retained their key players including captains, there are a few that will potentially be searching for a player in the leadership role in mega auction.

At present, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders are without captains. While Kohli had announced prior to RCB's first game of 2021 tournament's second phase that he would step down from the leadership duties following the end of the season, Punjab and Kolkata didn't retain their respective captains Kl Rahul and Eoin Morgan.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who played for the Knight Riders in the previous season, named three players who could be seen as potential captains by franchises in the new season.

“If you go by recent history, obviously David Warner. He has captained a franchise, he's available. If you go by the current international standards, Pat Cummins. He is put his name in so he obviously has an opportunity to be a captain if he goes to a franchise that believes he could be a captain,” said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter also said youngster Ishan Kishan could be an 'outside name’ for the captaincy spot.

“If you throw an outside name, obviously Ishan Kishan has led the U-19s. He has led Jharkhand. So, they seem as an option,” said Karthik.

