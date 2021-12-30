'He needs to play that shot': Batting coach Rathour reveals how Kohli can 'tighten up game-plan' after Centurion failure

India Test captain Virat Kohli has faced heavy criticism for getting dismissed in similar fashion in Centurion in the first Test against South Africa, chasing a wide ball outside the off stump. However, batting coach Vikram Rathour backed Kohli to continue playing his expansive drives, but feels that he needs to tighten up his game-plan in a bid to avoid the errors.

A well-set Kohli, who played 94 deliveries in the first innings scoring 35 runs, chased an absolute wide ball from Lungi Ngidi to continue his century drought. In the second innings, in the first ball after lunch, Kohli chased yet another wide-ish ball from left-armer Marco Jansen to walk back scoring only 18.

Rathour however feels that the cover drive or the off drives are Kohli's strength and that he should continue playing those shots.

"These are shots which brings him (Kohli) lots of runs and it's his scoring shot. He needs to play that shot and I think it is always your strength that turns out to be your weakness as well," Rathour said at the end of the fourth day's play of the first Test against South Africa.

Back in 2004, Sachin Tendulkar did not play a single cover drive in the Sydney Test against Australia where he scored 241. But Rathour doesn't want Kohli to emulate Sachin's strategy.

"If you don't play a certain shot, you will never get out playing that shot. You will never score runs as well. Now, when to play that shot, that's the part there are constant discussions.

"Was it right all and right stage to play that shot? If we can tighten up our game-plans a little more, that will be better. So that's the shot he (Kohli) plays well and he needs to carry on playing that shot but he needs to pick better balls," Rathour said, giving his opinion.

Kohli has now gone 768 days without scoring an international century, registering a second consecutive calendar year with a triple-figure digit.