'He plays at three, four or five and sometimes at No.6': Sanjay Bangar hails on 'extremely versatile' India batter

At the moment, there's no stopping Team India. Under Rohit Sharma, the unit is functioning like a well-oiled machine and one of the biggest assets of the team has been Shreyas Iyer. Reacting to his recent performances, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar expresses joy and satisfaction.

With 131 runs in 2 hits, Iyer is currently the highest run-getter after the two T20Is against Sri Lanka. Moreover, he is yet to be dismissed. In the first game at the Ekana Stadium, he smashed an impressive 57, off 28 balls, to take India to a match-winning total of 199/2 alongside Ishan Kishan.

On Saturday, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, he took the hosts over the line with a 44-ball 74 and ensure the ‘Men in Blue’ not only took an unassailable 2-0 lead with one final game to be played, but also notched up their 11th consecutive win in the format.

Bangar, while reviewing the performance on Star Sports, praised Iyer.

"He [Shreyas] has become a versatile player, reads the situation well and is playing his role brilliantly. In my opinion, he has become an extremely versatile player because he plays at three, four or five and sometimes he has to go at No.6 as well.

“The advantage of playing at every position is that you understand how to play according to the situation and target your scoring areas. He targeted to score runs down the ground against Binura Fernando and against rest of the bowlers, who had pace, he tried to score runs square off the wicket,” elaborated Bangar.

The third and final T20I will be played on Sunday evening at the same venue in Dharamsala. After clean sweeping the series against New Zealand and West Indies, India are on the brink of giving the same treatment to the Lankans.