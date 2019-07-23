‘He should be revered as a Kiwi legend,’ Ben Stokes wants Kane Williamson to win New Zealander of the Year award

Ben Stokes was recently nominated for the New Zealander of the Year award along with Kane Williamson. Even though Stokes was the reason why New Zealand failed to lift the Cricket World Cup, he was given the nomination due to his parent’s heritage. But now, Stokes has come out with a statement and admitted that he wants Williamson to win the award despite being flattered with the nomination.

‘Kane Williamson was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke,’ Stokes said in a statement.

“He should be revered as a Kiwi legend,” he said. “He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour.

“He was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke.

“He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander. He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade. New Zealand, fully support him. He deserves it and gets my vote.”

Commenting on his own nomination, Stokes maintained that his life is firmly established in UK and there are several other people who have done much more than him for the country of New Zealand.

‘”I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK. It would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award,” said Stokes.

“There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand.

“I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK.”

Ben Stokes was the star of the show in the final of the ICC World Cup between hosts England and New Zealand at Lord’s. Stokes played a match-winning innings of 84 runs to guide England to the score of 241, which tied the match with the Kiwis. In the subsequent super over, Stokes again stole the headlines as hit 8 runs off 3 balls to give New Zealand a target of 16 to win the World Cup.

Eventually, England managed claim their maiden World Cup title after the super over was also tied and they were named the winners on the basis of scoring more boundaries in the final.

The all-rounder was born in New Zealand but moved to England when he was 12. Stokes’ father Gerard played in the rugby league for the Kiwis.

