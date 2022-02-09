'He sledges you more than Rishabh Pant': Ashwin names '5-in-1' India star who can fetch 15-17 crore in IPL 2022 auction

The much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and will see 590 players go under the hammer. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas cricketers will be up for grabs, and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in the ₹2 crore bracket.

Many stars are expected to fetch a huge sum and the event could also break a couple of records when it comes to the most expensive IPL buys. Proven in the T20 competition and having a bucketload of experience, senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan is in the ₹2 crore base price category and Ravi Ashwin feels his former Delhi Capitals mate might earn big money at the auction. He also predicted franchises will splurge a big amount on young Ishan Kishan for his wide-ranging abilities. Ishan is not among marquee names but is one of the players to watch out for in the ₹2 crore category.

Dhawan last season had scored 587 runs in 16 games and this year's edition will present the left-handed opener with the opportunity to flaunt his aggressive brand of cricket. Ashwin also backed the seasoned opener to notch up 450-500 runs in the upcoming edition.

"Then, we have Shikhar Dhawan. As the saying goes, Old is Gold. There is no doubt when it comes to that. In fact, when T20 started, it was seen as a young man's sport. But as time flies by, these experienced cricketers are making all the difference and winning you championships," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"So, there is always a value for experience and therefore, Shikhar Dhawan will go for a decent amount. And he will surely score 450-500 runs as well. So, you might ask who will need Shikhar Dhawan? Except for Rajasthan Royals, every single team will need Shikhar Dhawan," he added.

Ashwin further heaped praise on Ishan, who is also among the most valuable players. With 1452 IPL runs in 61 games, the young star can also end up as one of the most expensive buys of the auction. He can also don the finisher's role, open the innings and keep the wickets, which make Ishan one of the most sought-after players.

The 23-year-old Ishan, who is currently a part of India's squad for the West Indies home series, could also head to Mumbai Indians if the defending champions decide to buy him back.

"Ishan Kishan is one exciting option. But Mumbai also used him in the middle-order. So, he is a 3-in-1 package since his main dynamic of being a keeper adds a massive value. A keeper who can bat at the top, in the middle and he provides another variety of him being a left-hander as well," said Ashwin.

"The general perception is that he will go for 15-17 crores. I don't know about the exact value. But he is worth every crore that you are gonna be spending. So, Ishan Kishan will go for plenty since he is a 5-in-1 player. And he can sledge you from behind the stumps as well. In fact, he sledges you more than Rishabh Pant," he added.

