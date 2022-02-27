'He tells me to set field on my own': Bumrah reserves special praise for Rohit; 'Have got freedom to do whatever I want'

Rohit Sharma was recently named the Test captain of India as he succeeded Virat Kohli as the team's leader in all three formats. Indian cricket has witnessed some major changes in the leadership bunch since the exit of captain Kohli, who stepped down from T20I captaincy before getting removed from the ODI captaincy a month later. He also resigned from Test captaincy in a shock move last month after seven years in charge.

While Rohit is now the leader in all three formats, one more name is currently being looked upon as a future leader. At present, Rohit's Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah is acting as his deputy in both the T20I and Test squads against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah's emergence to the top is associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his debut for the Mumbai outfit in the 2013 edition of the tournament and eventually became a regular in their starting eleven. He went on to grow as a valuable asset for the Indian team as well.

Recalling his initial days with Mumbai Indians, Bumrah revealed how Rohit gave him a lot of confidence and entrusted him with the crucial overs. Bumrah made his debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore and scalped Virat Kohli in his maiden over after being hit for three fours

"The relationship has been very good since the initial days. When I came into the side, Ricky (Ponting) was the captain but I wasn't playing regularly. I started playing a lot under Rohit. He had a lot of confidence in me... and he instilled a lot of confidence. He saw me bowling in the nets and saw what kind of skills I have. He always backed me and always told me to believe in myself. In the initial days as well, he had a lot of trust in me. He will give me the important overs and that told me 'Okay, I can do the job'," Bumrah told Ashwin in a chat on the latter's official YouTube channel.

Bumrah also weighed in on his relationship with Rohit and explained how the two know each other very well on the field. Rohit the captain is often seen as a cool customer who gives freedom to his players to express themselves, and Bumrah said the process has helped him grow as a player.

"Sometimes, you are still trying to convince that maybe it's the right call that I'm doing the tough job. But they put you in the tough zone so you find a way how to come out of it. Our relationship remains the same. He has a lot of trust in me to date and we have reached the stage when he tells me to set the field on my own and tell me any changes. The process has worked so far and our relationship has really developed."

"On some days, things might not go well but he always has kept the atmosphere quite simple and calm. All these have really helped me as a cricketer... it's helped me not to get too overawed in a tough situation. He's always got that trust and that's always the best place to be as a bowler. I've got the freedom to do whatever I want and that has really helped me," he further added.