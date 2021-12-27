'He used to get upset when his name wasn't in the XI': Nehra hails 27-year-old India bowler with 'hunger' and 'skillset'

Fitness and mental strength play a key role in any player's emergence at the biggest stage and former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels many bowlers have had a bittersweet relationship with the NCA and physiotherapists. The 42-year-old veteran, who himself went through many injury-stricken phases, talked about how physical competency helps a bowler grow in his career.

Nehra, however, hailed Mohammed Siraj as someone who hasn't had a tryst with injuries so far, adding that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer has a "hunger" to succeed. The 27-year-old Hyderabad pacer was retained by RCB ahead of the mega-auction of the upcoming season. The players retained by the Bangalore outfit included -- Siraj, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell.

In his brief stint in India whites, Siraj has shone to become an integral part of the Test bowling unit. Since making his Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during India's historic series Down Under, Siraj has picked up 33 wickets in 11 games including a fifer. Nehra highlighted a few reasons behind Siraj's staggering amount of success in such a short period.

"He was with me at RCB when I was the coach. He also was in the team when I was at SunRisers Hyderabad. I always knew that he had the skills. Talking about the skillset, it also depends on the player... how he hones his skills and fitness levels.

He had the pace, swing, and an athletic body too. We see many players doing the rounds of the NCA and visiting the physios after struggling with fitness. But Siraj wasn't that sort of a player. He stepped into the IPL after playing Ranji and has never looked back," Nehra said on Cricbuzz after rain played spoilsport on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test.

"Siraj has made the most of it. He's mentally strong as well and has that hunger to play. He used to get upset when his name was not there in the XI. When he was at RCB, he would eagerly wait to perform and get better with every match. That speaks volumes about his character," he added.

Siraj is currently a part of the Indian bowling attack, dubbed as one of the finest in the country's cricketing history. He will team up with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as India look to get 20 wickets in the next three days in Centurion. India are sitting pretty at 272 for 3 after day one, with KL Rahul scoring unbeaten 122 off 248 balls on the opening day.

