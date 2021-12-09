'He wanted to remain ODI captain': Ex-India wicketkeeper makes bold claim, says Virat Kohli 'has been sacked'

The BCCI on Wednesday named Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI skipper to complete its leadership overhaul in white-ball cricket. While many fans welcomed the move, others were not happy with Virat Kohli being stripped off the ODI captaincy.

Kohli himself had relinquished the T20I captaincy, announcing his decision to step down from the role at the end of India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. But when it comes to the sudden shift in ODI captaincy, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels Kohli has been "sacked" for his ICC silverware dearth.

"It is right to say that Kohli has been sacked. He made the announcement while leaving the T20I captaincy and could have confirmed that he does not want to continue as ODI captain as well. This meant he wanted to remain ODI captain. Not being able to win an ICC trophy could have cost Virat Kohli the ODI captaincy," said Karim on the YouTube show Khelneeti.

Karim is also "confident" of head coach Rahul Dravid or BCCI personnel notifying Kohli about the split captaincy move. Despite not winning an ICC trophy, Kohli walked off with impressive numbers as India's ODI skipper, having won 65 games out of 95 with a win percentage of 70.43.

India, however, failed to overcome the final hurdle under Kohli. They lost to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and suffered defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. The Men in Blue also had an unconvincing campaign in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, where they failed to book a spot in the final four.

"I am confident that Rahul Dravid or someone from the BCCI would have had a word with Virat Kohli regarding their plans of introducing split captaincy. Dravid has often put emphasis on having clear communication with players. So, when it comes to taking such a big decision, I believe someone would have surely talked to Kohli," Karim further said.

Kohli has also stepped down as skipper of his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 2021 edition was his last season as the Bangalore outfit's leader, where his team got knocked out in the Eliminator.