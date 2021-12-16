'He was best choice': Ganguly backs Rohit to give 'better result'; calls India's T20 WC outing 'poorest' in 4-5 years

The switch in ODI captaincy last week received mixed reactions because of its suddenness. Virat Kohli was succeeded in the role by Rohit Sharma, who is now India's full-time limited-overs captain. The Indian opener took over the leadership role in T20Is last month, securing a 3-0 series victory against New Zealand in his first series as white-ball skipper.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who is facing some flak from fans on social media after India's Test captain Kohli refuted his claims that he was requested to not step down in T20Is, backed the captaincy switch and insisted that Rohit Sharma “was the best choice” for the role.

“He deserves that position because of what he has done as captain,” Ganguly said on ‘Backstage with Boria’.

“Five titles with Mumbai, another one with Deccan Chargers speaks volume of his ability under pressure. Once Virat decided he doesn't want to be part of T20 leadership, he was the best choice. He started well, beating NZ 3-0 in India. Hopefully, we will see a better result for India next year than what we saw this year.”

One of the reasons behind Kohli's captaincy snub has been an empty ICC trophy cabinet. While India registered many memorable victories under Kohli's limited-overs captaincy, the side failed to lift a single ICC tournament – going closest in 2017 when India lost to Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy.

Ganguly said that while India played good in 2017 as well as the 2019 World Cup, their performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup was the “poorest” he saw in last 4-5 years.

“To be honest, in 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup, India was good. We were exceptional in the 2019 World Cup, one bad day and our entire hard work of two months was wiped away. I was disappointed with the way we played this World Cup (T20 WC 2021). It was the poorest we played in the past 4-5 years,” said the BCCI President.

“I don't know what happened, I felt we didn't play with enough freedom. Sometimes, you just get stuck. The way we played against Pakistan and New Zealand, I felt we played with only 15 percent of the ability. Hopefully, we learn from it.”