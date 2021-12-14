Home / Cricket / 'He was just appointed as a vice-captain...': Gautam Gambhir on 'massive blow' to Team India
'He was just appointed as a vice-captain...': Gautam Gambhir on 'massive blow' to Team India

  • Gautam Gambhir feels it's a great opportunity for Panchal to "make the country proud".
Published on Dec 14, 2021
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels Rohit Sharma missing the South Africa Tests is a "massive blow" for the team ahead of the all-important tour. Rohit, the newly appointed Test vice-captain, was ruled out of the entire three-Test series against SA on Monday after his old left-hamstring injury resurfaced during the team’s net session.

The BCCI hasn't announced a stand-in vice-captain but KL Rahul is expected to take up the role, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant being the other two picks for the team management. Meanwhile, India A captain Priyank Panchal will be Rohit’s replacement opener.

“Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad,” BCCI stated in a press release.

Gambhir, who represented India in over 50 Tests, said that Rohit's absence will be a great chance for the Panchal. With a First-class experience of 100 matches, the 31-year-old Panchal has scored over 7000 runs including 24 centuries and 25 fifties.

Panchal was earlier also a part of India's extended squad for the four-Test series against England at home as a stand-by player. As part of India A, he has also worked closely with current head coach Rahul Dravid and has been a part of a very successful Gujarat team that won the Ranji Trophy under Parthiv Patel.

"It's a big blow for India and the way he batted in England, he would have like to go, South Africa, as he wouldn't want to miss a Test while being in good form. He was just appointed as a vice-captain so it's a massive blow.

"Great opportunity for youngster to pick up this opportunity and make the country proud," Gambhir told ANI.

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj. 

