'He was scoring so many runs and hitting big shots': Gavaskar names player who India 'miss greatly', identifies finisher

India may have secured a 2-0 lead over the West Indies and pocketed the ODI series, but chinks remain, most predominantly, their batting. India were reduced to 43/3, after which a 91-run partnership between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings. However, once the alliance ended, India lost their way and only ended up with 237/9 when at one stage 250 or more seemed easily gettable.

The idea of Rishabh Pant opening the innings for India and Rahul batting at No. 4 did not thrill Gavaskar, who feels both should be used for different roles in the team. The former India captain also rued the absence of a star all-rounder down the order, who would score runs, pick wickets and remained brilliant in the field but is unfortunately missing out.

“To be honest with you, I was surprised to see Rishabh Pant up the order because I have always felt that he is probably better off at 6 or 7, depending on how the team has gone. He should be the finisher. My feeling is that Rahul will partner Rohit as the opener, and Surya would probably bat at No. 4,” Gavaskar said mid-innings of the 2nd ODI.

“Then maybe at 5, you will have somebody like a Rishabh Pant and then a Washington Sundar. Don’t forget, India are feeling the absence of Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7, 8. He was scoring so many runs and hitting the big shots. Brilliant fielder and picking up wickets in the middle order. He is being missed greatly by this Indian team.”

Gavaskar weighed in on Rahul’s run-out which took place as a result of a small mix-up between him and Suryakumar. Returning for the second run, Rahul stopped and stuttered for just a moment and that was enough to find him short of the crease. Gavaskar analysed the run out, pointing out the exact moment that could have caused the run out.

“You could perhaps sense that Rahul was looking at the fielder, and when he started that second run and looked, he thought that Surya was not coming back for the second. Surya had taken that first run pretty casually. He hadn’t rushed for it. And when Rahul was half way down, Surya had barely left the batting crease to come back for the second. That is where that caused a little bit of confusion in Rahul’s mind,” said the legendary India batter.