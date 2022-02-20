'He was very successful in Australia': Ex-Pakistan captain explains why Dhawan should be 'considered' for T20 WC squad

There have been a significant number of changes in India's T20I setup over the past year. The emergence of youngsters in the Indian Premier League, coupled with breaks to all-format players has seen many new faces cementing their places in the squad. As a result, a number of senior players have either lost, or are facing significant competition for their places. Shikhar Dhawan is among the former.

The Indian left-handed opening batter was an India regular in the shortest format of the game till July last year. However, he was dropped from the 2021 T20 World Cup squad and his international appearances have since been limited to ODIs. Since the T20 WC, Dhawan played in the ODI series against South Africa in January and further took part in the West Indies ODIs earlier this month.

However, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Dhawan “might be considered” for the T20 World Cup later this year, which is scheduled to take place in Australia.

“It is possible. He was in good form in the last series (against South Africa). He played with fluency. In Australia, in the ODI World Cup, he was very successful on those pitches,” said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

“He plays very well on the backfoot. His pull and cut shots on the backfoot are brilliant. So he might be considered.”

Dhawan scored two half-centuries in three ODIs during the tour of South Africa. Ahead of the series against West Indies, the opener had tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to miss the first two games before making a return for the final ODI.

India have an abundance of openers in the T20I squad; while captain Rohit Sharma justifiably cements one spot, the likes of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have opened alongside him over the past few months. In addition, Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been a part of the India squad.