'He was willing to lead by example, take the bull by its horn': Arun compares captaincy styles of Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun had two stints with the men's team -- first from 2014 to 2015 and then from 2017 until 2021 -- where he witnessed the seamless transition of captaincy between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli along with the meteoric rise of the Indian pace unit.

Arun was the bowling coach of the Indian team under Ravi Shastri until recently and worked alongside R Sridhar as the fielding coach. Having worked closely with both the skippers who had contrasting styles and methods, Arun pointed out the difference in leadership approach of Kohli and Dhoni. He also underlined Dhoni's calm demeanour and described the captain's duty as the "most enviable job in the country."

“I watched MS Dhoni, the coolest mind you could ever have. Nothing fazes him. If you have a mind that is cool, calm, calculative … that is the best state to take decisions on the go, because the decisions have to be very dynamic. You are making decisions on the go. Next to the Prime Minister, the Indian captain is the most enviable job in the country, so I think somebody who can take the pressure [is the right fit],” Arun told News9 in an interview.

Arun further drew similarities between the captaincy styles of Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, saying that the current Indian white-ball skipper has a "different methodology" while leading the camp.

The 59-year-old Arun, who is currently the bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), also spoke about Kohli's energy on the field and the flamboyant cricketer's will to lead by example.

Kohli's sudden exit from Test captaincy sent the cricket fraternity into a frenzy but the 33-year-old right-hander is expected to thrive without any burden of leadership. He will be seen in action during India's upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies at home.

“If you look at Virat Kohli and Dhoni, contrasting characters. But each one has his way of bringing something to the table. Once he is on the field, Virat is at the opposition. He wants to win at any cost. The energy he brought to the field was absolutely different.

"He was willing to lead by example, take the bull by its horn and that’s what the captain should do. If you look at Rohit Sharma, he has a different methodology to his captaincy but he is also equally successful," Arun further said.