'He wasn't a backbencher who became captain': Jadeja on Kohli giving inputs in 1st ODI; 'leader always remains a leader'

Virat Kohli is someone who doesn't hold back from expressing his emotions on the field. The former India skipper was his usual self in the ODI series opener against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli also helped the current captain Rohit Sharma in taking a successful DRS.

The incident took place in the 21st over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Keeper Rishabh Pant was unsure about the ball taking an outside edge but Chahal found support from Kohli, who walked in towards Rohit saying that the ball hit the bat. UltraEdge showed the spike when the ball was next to the bat and Shamarah Brooks was given out by the third umpire as India reviewed successfully for the third time in the innings.

A visibly delighted Kohli was also spotted celebrating Kieron Pollard's dismissal with Rohit. It's no secret that Kohli is an animated character on the field and former India international Ajay Jadeja also feels that the flamboyant players should continue with the same approach. Jadeja said that Kohli's exit from captaincy doesn't sideline him as he had leadership qualities even during his early days with the Indian team.

"Sport is an instinctive thing. You have captained India in so many games and played a key role in making moves. You will react the same way even when you are not leading the team. He wasn't a backbencher who became the captain. Even he was not the captain, he had leadership qualities. No one had told Virat to pick up Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders after India won the 2011 World Cup," said Jadeja on Cricbuzz.

"He's always been a leader and I doubt if he holds back. His energy and mindset made him successful... and five people who have been appointed by someone else now feel that Virat's not the captain. But his quality and skills are still the same. Players and selectors come and go but a leader always remains a leader," he further added.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha also echoed similar sentiments, saying Kohli's current role will be to guide the young players and offer support to current skipper Rohit. Back in November of 2021, Kohli was removed from ODI captaincy, a month after he relinquished his position as the T20I leader. He also relinquished the Test leadership after India's red-ball series defeat in South Africa.

"It was good to see Virat being involved in the proceedings, which is a healthy thing for the Indian team. It's good to see that he's left behind things that have happened recently. He must be thinking, 'Though I'm not the captain, I am a leader and my role is to guide youngsters and support the current skipper'. His involvement which we saw on the screen was indirectly hinted that he's ready to leave things behind and carry the team forward," said Ojha.

"His exit has been discussed a lot lately and as a member of the Indian team, any player would not wish that his focus gets shifted towards these things. India are preparing for a long season with the T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup in the next two years," he added.