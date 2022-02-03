'He will be the most sought-out player': Ex-AUS spinner makes massive prediction on Du Plessis for IPL 2022 mega auction

The mega auction ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League will take place between February 12-13 in Bengaluru. 590 players from around the world will go under the hammer in the event which sees ten franchises engaging in a bidding war over two days. The mega auction will also see 10 marquee players who will start the bidding in the opening session and one of the cricketers who made the elite list is former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

Faf was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2021 edition of the IPL and was released by the Chennai Super Kings in December last year. The Proteas star, who enjoyed many memorable partnerships with Ruturaj Gaikwad in the opening order throughout the 2021 IPL, could be the most sought-after player in the mega auction – according to former Australian spinner Brad Hogg.

“Du Plessis will be the most sought out player in the auction, because of his leadership skills,” Hogg said on his official YouTube channel.

"RCB, PBKS and KKR and CSK will go for him. He has leadership skills which is why the other three teams will look to bring him in.

"He is very consistent at the top of the order as well. I reckon he could go for 7 Crore, could blow out to 11 crores, after especially what he did last year."

Faf du Plessis joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and has been a key part of the side since. Barring the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament when the franchise was banned from participating, Faf represented the CSK in all the remaining seasons and won three IPL titles with the franchise.

In the previous edition, Faf scored 633 runs in 16 innings for the Super Kings – only two short of Orange Cap holder Gaikwad.