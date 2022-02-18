'He will open the batting with Rohit': Gavaskar backs star batter with 'outstanding T20 record' to replace Ishan Kishan

India captain Rohit Sharma earned praise from batting great Sunil Gavaskar for how he played in the first T20I against the West Indies. Rohit scored 40 off 19 balls and Gavaskar said that his performance would make it easier for someone like Ishan Kishan at the other end to learn the ropes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Rohit smacked four fours and three sixes, Ishan could score only 35 in 42 balls and Gavaskar reckons that KL Rahul could replace the latter at the top of the order whenever he returns from injury.

"As the captain of the team (Rohit) is leading by example, showing how it is done to someone like Ishan Kishan, relatively new to T20 cricket. If you've got somebody at the other end who is showing you how to do it, it just increases the confidence of the youngster," Gavaskar said on Star Sports ahead of the second T20I at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

"Maybe when KL Rahul comes back, he might open the batting with him because his record in T20 cricket for Punjab has been outstanding. The range of shots that he has, it will be pretty much a competition between Rohit and Rahul as to who hits the ball further," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A leader like that showing the way makes a huge difference."

India are looking to seal a win in the three-match series by taking a 2-0 lead on Friday.