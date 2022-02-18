Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He will open the batting with Rohit': Gavaskar backs star batter with 'outstanding T20 record' to replace Ishan Kishan
cricket

'He will open the batting with Rohit': Gavaskar backs star batter with 'outstanding T20 record' to replace Ishan Kishan

Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Rohit Sharma as he led the way in the first T20I with the bat and said that the return of a senior batter could put Ishan Kishan's place at the top of the order in jeopardy. 
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan played contrasting innings in the first T20I. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 06:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India captain Rohit Sharma earned praise from batting great Sunil Gavaskar for how he played in the first T20I against the West Indies. Rohit scored 40 off 19 balls and Gavaskar said that his performance would make it easier for someone like Ishan Kishan at the other end to learn the ropes.

While Rohit smacked four fours and three sixes, Ishan could score only 35 in 42 balls and Gavaskar reckons that KL Rahul could replace the latter at the top of the order whenever he returns from injury.

"As the captain of the team (Rohit) is leading by example, showing how it is done to someone like Ishan Kishan, relatively new to T20 cricket. If you've got somebody at the other end who is showing you how to do it, it just increases the confidence of the youngster," Gavaskar said on Star Sports ahead of the second T20I at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

"Maybe when KL Rahul comes back, he might open the batting with him because his record in T20 cricket for Punjab has been outstanding. The range of shots that he has, it will be pretty much a competition between Rohit and Rahul as to who hits the ball further," he said.

RELATED STORIES

"A leader like that showing the way makes a huge difference."

India are looking to seal a win in the three-match series by taking a 2-0 lead on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohit sharma ishan kishan kl rahul sunil gavaskar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP