'He would've been top star in IPL': Akhtar predicts teams which would've picked Babar, Shaheen for 2022 season

Pakistan cricketers were only part of one Indian Premier League (IPL) season, in the inaugural year back in 2008 when as many as 11 players from the neighbouring country had played the cash-rich league. Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar was among those big names and on Tuesday he picked players from present Pakistan team who could make the current IPL 2022 teams. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Akhtar's list included six players from the present Pakistan team, five of whom are in the T20I team for the country. The names include Shoaib Malik, Azhar Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The former cricketer started off with Pakistan captain Babar, who he feels woulc have been picked by Mumbai Indians for the “highest amount” at the auction and would have emerged as the top player in the league. ,

“Captain of Pakistan Babar Azam would've played for Mumbai Indians in IPL. Mumbai Indians would've picked him in highest amount and Babar Azam would've been a top star in Indian Premier League,” he told Sportskeeda.

Akhtar then talked about Shaheen Shah Afridi and opined that the Pakistan pace sensation would have gotten huge support from the Delhi Capitals team.

“Shaheen would have received great support in Delhi. But he would have been an asset for any other team as well,” he added.

Akhtar also talked about Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan and feels that he would have been perfect in the RCB set-up given that “Virat Kohli needs a team man”

“Rizwan would have gone to RCB because Virat Kohli needs a team man. He is a great person to have in the dressing room. As an opener he would have made a greater impact for Bangalore,” he said.

The three other Pakistan players he talked about are veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik, who he felt would have been picked by Lucknow Super Giants, big-hitter Asif Ali, who feels would have given Andre Russell a tough fight in KKR, and Azhar Ali, who he feels would have been part of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

