Cricket
cricket

'He wouldn't have taken a single rupee': CSK star reserves huge praise for Dhoni after becoming their most expensive buy

IPL 2022: Before the mega auction, four-time champions CSK had retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.
MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to their 4th IPL title. (CSK/Twitter)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 03:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India all-rounder Deepak Chahar may have hit the jackpot on first day of the IPL 2022 Auction but the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player believes the money part has got nothing to do with his performances for the defending champions. The 29-year-old Chahar, who has been a part of the MS Dhoni-led franchise since 2018, extended his stay with Chennai after they acquired him for a staggering 14 crore in the mega auction.

Chahar has been a pivotal part of the yellow-clad outfit in the past, having been a part of two title-winning teams in the last four years. He's got 58 IPL wickets to his name and the Rajasthan cricket has elevated his batting proficiency as well. He is now CSK's most expensive buy at an IPL auction.

Chahar entered the mega auction on Saturday with a base price of 2 crore, with Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad showing initial interest in signing him. Rajasthan Royals also joined late in the bid but it was Chennai who eventually snapped up Chahar. His wide-ranging abilities led to Chennai going the extra mile for Chahar as he fetched more money than skipper MS Dhoni.

"I think a player's success shouldn't be measured by money. Even when I was playing for 10 lakh or 80 lakh, my motive was to contribute with the bat and bat as well. Yes, Chennai have shown faith in me again... but the faith which Mahi Bhai showed in me in 2018, it was a big responsibility at that time. I've enjoyed my association with the franchise in these years," said Chahar on Star Sports.

Chahar was not a part of CSK's retention list before the mega auction as they went with Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali as their four picks. Jadeja was retained for 16 crore, while Dhoni received 12 crore. Ali was retained for 8 crore while Gaikwad bagged 6 crore.

"I knew that CSK will go for me in the auction but you never know. But CSK showed full faith in me. Talking about the money part, if it was in MS Dhoni's hand he wouldn't have taken a single rupee. CSK asked him to take the first retention, but he took the 2nd retention for himself," Chahar added.

"When it comes to my responsibilities this year, I will try to do the same thing which I've been doing with the Indian team lately. Even if I don't produce a match-winning show in every game, I will try to better my performances," he further said.

Apart from Chahar, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer also fetched big money on Day 1 of the two-day event. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for 15.25 crore while Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for 12.25 crore. Later, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

