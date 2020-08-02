e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Healthy competition’: Former India all-rounder explains how KL Rahul-Rishabh Pant selection dilemma will help Indian team

‘Healthy competition’: Former India all-rounder explains how KL Rahul-Rishabh Pant selection dilemma will help Indian team

Former all-rouner Roger Binny believes that the ‘healthy competition’ between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will eventually help the team in the long run.

cricket Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:56 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.
File image of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.(AFP)
         

With Shreyas Iyer dishing out some tremendous performances, India seem to have finally sorted out the dilemma for the no. 4 position, which has troubled the team for the longest time. But another issue which still remains is deciding the position of the wicketkeeper. Former India captain MS Dhoni has been away from cricket for over a year now, and it remains unclear if Dhoni would be making an international return ever again.

For the longest time, Rishabh Pant was viewed and groomed as Dhoni’s successor for the keeping position. Pant’s hard-hitting style of play made him a like-for-like replacement for Dhoni. But after an inconsistent run in 2019, question marks surround Pant’s future.

Also read: ‘If ball is slightly off, he doesn’t spare you’: Piyush Chawla lauds India batsman

In 2020, KL Rahul was tried as the wicketkeeper in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand. Rahul was impressive with his keeping skills and even got runs on the board with the bat. Now, it remains to be seen whether Rahul or Pant take the position of the wicketkeeper in the team.

Former all-rouner Roger Binny believes that the ‘healthy competition’ between the two cricketers will eventually help the team in the long run.

“I think it’s a healthy competition because KL Rahul actually picks himself as a batsman. He is a brilliant opening batsman, who can keep, who can double up as a keeper also for the team, whereas Pant is a middle-order batsman. He is a brilliant talent. He’s got the shots; he is ideally suited for the shorter version of the game,” Binny told Sportskeeda in a Facebook Live interview.

Also read: Health comes first for Rahane; won’t mind families not being there at IPL in UAE

“If somebody has a rough season, you can always call back the other. Both can even fit into the team as batsmen,” Roger Binny added.

“It is basically what the team needs. See, if the captain feels Rishabh can perform there as a wicket-keeper, he’ll get it. If they lose confidence in Rishabh, they can go back to KL Rahul, but they have somebody in the team who can keep wickets too. That’s a good thing to have with you as captain,” Binny further said.

Rahul has also kept wickets in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab franchise over the years. In January this year, after the first T20I, the Karnataka batsman had said that he is enjoying the additional responsibility of a wicketkeeper. “I am honestly loving it, in the international stage it might look that I am new to wicket-keeping, but I have done this role in the domestic cricket. I have done it for my IPL franchise, I enjoy staying behind the stumps,” Rahul had said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In