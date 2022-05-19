'He'd be donning India colours soon. They're always looking for left-arm bowlers': Rahul's huge prediction for LSG pacer

A bunch of Indian pacers have shone in the ongoing IPL edition. The current crop of fast bowlers in the country is brimming with technically-gifted talents readying themselves for an international challenge. While Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik has left many batters searching for clues to how to face his blistering pace, Kuldip Sen and Arshdeep Singh have impressed with their ability to bowl at the death. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

The latest among the group of rookie pacers is Mohsin Khan, who has made waves with his left-arm pace bowling. The 23-year-old Mohsin from Uttar Pradesh has already got 13 IPL Plucks including a game-changing four-fer versus Delhi Capitals. He was brilliant in his side's latest win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Mohsin on Wednesday picked up three wickets and conceded just 20 runs in his four overs in a game that went down to the wire. Mohsin (3/20) and Marcus Stoinis (3/23) helped Lucknow seal a thrilling two-run win over Kolkata at the DY Patil Stadium.

The tournament entrants survived Rinku Singh's scare to book a playoff spot with ninth win of the 10-team competition. Mohsin's bowling display earned him huge praise from his captain KL Rahul, who predicted the pacer will don the Indian jersey in the near future.

"He has got great skills but he has used them cleverly and smartly. He knows when to use the slow one and the fast one. I have no doubt he'd be donning the India colours soon. They are always looking for left-arm bowlers," said the Lucknow skipper in the post-match presentation.

While Mohsin bowled an exceptional spell, Rahul and his opening partner Quinton de Kock put on the IPL's highest ever opening stand of 210. Rahul made 68 off 51 deliveries but de Kock went on to notch up his second IPL hundred. The South African slammed this IPL's best individual score to better the 116 by Rajasthan Royals' batter Jos Buttler.

"He (De Kock) was striking the ball so crisply and cleanly. What we lacked in some of the games were that the guys who were having good days weren't winning us games. Guys getting 30s and 40s had to get us 80s and 90s, and that's exactly what he did. Everyone has been brilliant, starting with Lewis, that catch was brilliant. He's been struggling with tummy issues for the last few weeks, been in and out of the team," said Rahul.

Rahul said Lucknow could have ended on the losing side but credited Marcus Stoinis for executing his plans to perfection on the last two deliveries.

"Happy to be on the other side. Could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost due to some poor cricket. A good way to finish the last game of the league season. Credit to both teams to make such a brilliant game of cricket.

"For Stoinis to execute those plans in the last two balls to get us the win, was brilliant. We batted well, started well with the bat. We knew that KKR would come hard at us, credit to them as they kept playing good shots," said the 30-year-old Indian.

