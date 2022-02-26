'He'll be in conversation with the think-tank': India great explains how vice-captaincy will lead to Bumrah's 'growth'

While the ongoing home assignment against Sri Lanka remains Rohit Sharma's second T20I series as full-time captain, premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah will look to leave his mark after in the series, which is a part of the team's lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup. Bumrah also has the added responsibility of vice-captaincy as well.

With plenty of experience under his belt, Bumrah is currently looked upon as one of the leaders in the group. It is the second successive month where Bumrah is acting as a deputy to the skipper. He previously had served as India's vice-captain for the ODI series against South Africa when KL Rahul was the captain.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan also believes in Bumrah's elevation as vice-captain will augur well for him. Zaheer, who is fifth in the list of most international wickets for India, backed Bumrah to thrive and become more influential after the promotion.

"I've got a smile when that kind of responsibility is put on a bowler. Added responsibility is always going to help him. It's definitely going to bump him up. It's going to help him start thinking about the game at a higher level. Sometimes when you're thinking about just your bowling... and you kind of restrict yourself. I feel the vice-captaincy has come at a good time in his career. One can definitely see his growth as a cricketer after being given the role," Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

Bumrah, who was rested for the white-ball series against West Indies, made a comeback on Thursday against Sri Lanka in the first T20 International. He didn't manage to pick up a wicket but conceded just 19 runs in his three overs

"Generally you start thinking about the game at a deeper level. You start thinking about things that you were not thinking earlier. I'm sure he will be in conversation with the team think tank about the decisions being made in a certain way. You understand and challenge yourself in that fashion. This captaincy responsibility is definitely going to help Bumrah going forward in his career," Zaheer further added.

Earlier, captain Rohit had also said that vice-captaincy duties will help Bumrah gain more confidence and the Indian pace spearhead has got the cricket brain to step into the leadership role.

"Jasprit Bumrah has a great mind of the game. I have seen it closely. Honestly, yes, it is a good way for him to step into the leadership role now. For him, he has taken his game to the next level. I am sure he wants to continue to do that even further," Rohit had said in the presser before the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka.

"But this is only going to add and get him more confident in whatever he wants to do on the field. It is nice to have him as vice-captain of the team for this particular series. Let's hope everything works out pretty well. I know him closely and talk to him a lot about cricket. I do understand what sort of cricketing brain he has; it is nice to have him in that role."