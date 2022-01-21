'He's a character. Least bothered about outside noise': Legendary India pacer compares India's 'X-factor' Pant to Sehwag

There is a method to his madness and Rishabh Pant seems to have cracked the code. The left-handed dasher has established himself as a multi-format player for India and his 71-ball 85 against South Africa on Friday was a testament to his batting prowess.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan also feels the youngster should be used as an "impact" player by the team management. The 24-year-old Pant has received flak for his irresponsible batting approach but Zaheer weighed in on the youngster's "X Factor", adding that one cannot judge him only on the basis of his numbers.

In the series opener against South Africa on Wednesday, Pant was sent in to bat at the No. 4 spot, which has been India's Achilles heel since the 2019 ODI World Cup. He scored just 22-ball 16 in the game but followed it up with an impressive half-century in the second match of the series. Pant's 85 is now the top ODI score by an Indian wicketkeeper on the South African soil.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 after Virat Kohli's departure, Pant added a century stand with skipper KL Rahul en route to his fourth fifty in the ODI format. It seemed like Pant would notch his maiden ODI century but he holed out to Aiden Markram while attempting a lofted hit.

"When you talk about a player who has got the X-Factor, Rishabh Pant comes to mind. He's got versatility that puts him in a different category. If one manages to do things which other players are not able to pull off, expectations tend to rise as well as pressure," Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

"But Pant is a character and he's least bothered about the commentary or outside noise. Virender Sehwag also used to be like that in our times. He used to think about his own game instead of focussing on other things... and Pant also has got a similar approach. You can't judge him on the basis of his stats due to the amount of risk that he takes. He's an impact player.

"I don't think his batting position has affected his performance in limited-overs. India instead expects flexibility from him. They have a player who can come in to bat according to the situation. You can't correlate his form and batting position... these are two completely different things. Pant should be utilized as an impact player rather than alloting a fixed batting spot to him," he further added.

India are looking to level the ODI series after losing the first game by 31 runs at the same venue. They have lost the first four wickets including Pant after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Rahul (55) and Pant (85) have been key for India so far after the team received blows in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. Both the experienced batters were sent back to the dugout early, reducing India to 64 for two in the 13th over.

