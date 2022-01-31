'He's a great player. If he can continue to play like that...': Shami gives his verdict on Babar vs Kohli debate

One of the long-standing debates of modern-era cricket, besides the comparison of the Fab Four, has been picking the better batsman in Virat Kohli versus Babar Azam. And senior Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Monday gave his verdict on the debate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to India.com on the Pakistan captain and his comparison as a batter with the India legend, Shami hailed the youngster as a “great player” and for Pakistan's rise as one of dominant forces in world cricket, but opined that the debate could only reach a possible conclusion after Babar can continue to play in the same consistent manner for the years to come.

“Pakistan have been playing very good cricket of late and the emergence of three-four players have really helped them a lot. No doubt Babar Azam is a great player. But to compare him with the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root or Virat Kohli will be unfair on him. I would say let him play for that many years and then maybe we can judge. At the moment, if he continues to play like that, then he would obviously end his career as one of the greats from Pakistan. Good luck Babar Azam, I would say,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'I'm not even sure what kind of a future he has': Gavaskar suggests break for veteran India cricketer, names replacement

Earlier last year, when Babar was asked about the comparison during his interview with Khaleej Times, he rather felt proud being compared to "such a big player" like Kohli, although he found no basis of the comparison as he felt that both are different types of players.

"Virat Kohli is one of the best players in the world. He has performed everywhere and in big matches. When people compare us, I don’t feel pressure, I feel proud because they are comparing me with such a big player," Babar said.

"Personally, I don’t think there should be a comparison, but people do that and I feel happy. So my aim is to perform the way he does and help my team win matches and make Pakistan proud. Look, we are different players. I have my style of playing and he has his style. So I try to perform to the best of my ability."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}