'He's an innings builder and finisher. What great combination': Gavaskar backs India's 'newcomer' for T20 WC selection

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday hailed India's “newcomer” for his terrific performance in the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies in Kolkata and feels that he has made a pretty good case for selection into the T20 World Cup team for the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav, who made his international debut last year, finished as India's top-scorer in the series with 107 runs in three innings with a strike rate of 194.54 and a boundary rate of 3.92.

Speaking to Star Sports after India's 17-run win the 3rd T20I where Suryakumar scored a 31-ball 65 laced with seven sixes, Gavaskar hailed the 31-year-old's ability to not just finish, but also revive the innings, recalling his knock in the first match of the series. The legendary batter also praised young Venkatesh Iyer to ably supported Suryakumar in the both the innings and scored 92 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 184.

“I think he is pretty much making a case for inclusion (T20 World Cup team). In the first match, he and Venkatesh combined to take India home just when things were looking a bit difficult. Today as well. To bat like that when 4 wickets already fell that truly shows the sign that the team is making the right progress. Perfection is impossible. But to have guys who can raise their hand and step up when things are not going their way...don't forget, he is still a newcomer. So it is not like he is playing international cricket for a long time. Venkatesh too came in only a couple of months back,” he said.

Gavaskar backed Suryakumar to bat at No.3 for India owing to his ability to build and finish innings.

“He can play at No.3 and help build an innings. Like what we saw in the first game and today the way he can finish it, he is an innings builder and also a finisher. What a great combination.”

Suryakumar will next feature in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which will begin from February 24 onwards.