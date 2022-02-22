'He's been rested because Jadeja regained full fitness': Bangar reveals star all-rounder's true competitor in T20I team

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Tuesday revealed star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's true competitor in the Indian T20I team, admitting that gis inclusion resulted in the latter being rested from the impending three-match contest against Sri Lanka which will begin from February 24 onwards.

After missing the South Africa series and the home contest against West Indies, Jadeja has returned to the Indian limited-overs set-up having recovered from the injury that kept him on the sidelines.

Sharing his thoughts on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Bangar felt that the Indian team management will face a toss-up between Jadeja and Shardul Thakur for the position of an all-rounder in the T20I set-up. The former cricketer also hailed Jadeja's all-round abilities.

"The more I think of it, the more it seems that it's going to be a toss-up between Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja. That could be one of the reasons why Shardul Thakur has been rested when Jadeja has regained full fitness," he said.

"Those two players have been doing the all-rounder's role commendably for India over the last year or so, both with bat and ball. Ravindra Jadeja's batting has been on the rise for the last couple of years and him being a left-hander can add that right-left sort of combination in the lower order as well, which the team has been looking for. I would say Jadeja is a straight swap for the position vacated by Shardul Thakur."

Thakur has been rested for the entire Sri Lanka series which also includes the two-Test contest in March. It is yet to be seen if Jadeja will be straight away included into the playing XI for the first T20I game against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Lucknow.

"He brings a lot of value to the team in terms of him being a multi-skilled cricketer and that's what the trend suggests also that most T20 teams would like to have players who are multi-skilled, who can contribute with bat, ball and in the field as well. I believe there is no better cricketer than Ravindra Jadeja who can fit that bill brilliantly," Bangar further added.