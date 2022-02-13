'He's got talent to become a future star': Kaif lauds India's 'X-factor' youngster after PBKS sign him for 2 crore

India Under-19 all-rounder Raj Bawa headed to Punjab Kings on Sunday after the franchise shelled out ₹2 crore to acquire his services on second day of the ongoing IPL 2021 Auction in Bengaluru. In the recently-concluded U19 World Cup in the West Indies, Bawa had scored 252 runs in five innings at an average of 63. He also shone with the ball, taking nine wickets in the six innings.

Bawa's best performance with the bat came against Uganda where he scored an unbeaten 162 to become the highest individual scorer in a single innings for India in the tournament history. He broke Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 155*. The veteran Indian batsman had scored an unbeaten 155 against Scotland in Dhaka in the 2004 U19 World Cup.

With his wide-ranging abilities, Bawa is expected to leave a mark in the IPL and former India batter Mohammad Kaif feels the youngster fetched bids in the auction because of his "X-Factor". The 19-year-old Bawa was the "Player of the Match" in India's final game of the U19 World Cup against England. He picked up a five-wicket haul and scored 35 as well.

"I had seen the final... Bawa has got that X-Factor. Franchises look whether a player has got the talent to become a future star in the IPL. Bawa has got that talent. He was bowling excellent bouncers in the U19 World Cup and he fetched ₹2 crore today because of his skill-set. He didn't earn that big sum just because of his performance in the final. He's got that X-Factor too," Kaif told Star Sports.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also echoed similar sentiments and pointed out how the franchises want to invest in young players who can bloom in the near future.

"When you choose U19 players in the team, you don't know how will they perform in the IPL. But you are investing in the future. You hope that the stock purchased gives you better returns in the future," said Irfan.

Other India Under-19 stars also struck gold at the IPL 2022 Auction. All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar was bought by Chennai Super Kings for ₹1.5 crore while Under 19 skipper Yash Dhull was sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakh. However, Vicky Ostwal, who had a base price of INR 20 lakh, garnered no interest at the event.