'He's in a lot of ways similar to Kohli': Daniel Vettori picks RCB's next captain, feels 'Virat will have a say in that'

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori on Tuesday backed Glenn Maxwell to be Virat Kohli's successor as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the impending 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli, who led RCB since the 2013 season and even led the side to the final in 2016, stepped down from the leadership role at the end of the 2021 season. He was however retained for the 15th season, along with all-rounder Maxwell and young Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Vettori opined that Maxwell is in a lot ways similar to Kohli and that he has done a good job as a captain of Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

"I think Maxwell was retained with the view that he's a potential captaincy option. He's done a good job with the Melbourne Stars. He's been energetic, he's probably been in a lot of ways similar to Kohli, probably not quite to the same level or enthusiasm. But I think he's definitely a guy who has led from the front," he said.

The veteran spinner further added that Kohli will have a say in RCB picking their captain.

I'm sure Kohli will have a say in that as well, he's been crucial to the franchise, he'll definitely have some input. That is a viable option for RCB. Mayank would be perfect for Punjab, that just really leaves two teams searching for captains in the auction. KKR are a team that relies heavily on analytics, so they'll want a captain who can fit into that mold," he added.

RCB will head into the auction with a purse of INR 57 crore. The mega auction will be held in Bengaluru between February 12 and 13.