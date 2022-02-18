'He's nowhere near Pant': Ex-India cricketer dismisses Shreyas Iyer's return; labels Rishabh 'more dangerous'

There is a method to his madness and India dasher Rishabh Pant seems to have cracked the code. The left-handed batter may have received flak for his rash shot selection but Pant has evolved into a pivotal element of the Indian team across all formats. The 24-year-old has also been elevated to the role of vice-captaincy in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies.

A part of the middle order set-up, Pant came to bat at the No. 4 position in the T20I series opener but managed to score just eight. The Indian team currently has a wide pool of talent when it comes to batters and Shreyas Iyer's presence in the camp leads to stiff competition in the middle order.

Shreyas, who fetched a whopping ₹12.25 crore in the recent IPL auction, wasn't a part of the team combination in the first T20I against the West Indies. When asked whether Shreyas should be a part of the starting eleven, former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra said the Indian team isn't picturing a side that doesn't feature Pant. He further heaped praise on Pant's batting prowess, saying the 24-year-old powerhouse appears a "dangerous" pick of the two.

“Rishabh Pant is an integral part of the team and I don’t think India are envisaging a side without him. It is not a bad suggestion (Kishan keeping wickets) and is definitely a combination that can be tried. But I feel it would be better if Pant is told to take greater responsibility and show better game awareness," he said on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube.

“Pant can be extremely explosive on his day, as we all know. And, with no disrespect to Shreyas Iyer, he is nowhere near Pant when it comes to being a match-winner on a given day. Even on an average day for both, Pant will be the more dangerous of the two," he further added.

Interestingly, India named an unchanged team in the second game, extending Shreyas' wait to break into the starting eleven. If India manages to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead, it will be a third successive series win for Rohit Sharma after being appointed the full-time captain.

"We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to improve. We have got the same team," said Rohit at the toss.

Earlier, debutant Ravi Bishnoi left his mark by picking up two wickets before Rohit (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) helped India crush West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I.