'He's playing for so many years': Parthiv says IND star 'didn't meet expectations'; will be 'under pressure' against WI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday had announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies. While Rohit Sharma's return boosted the batting lineup, there were a number of changes in the bowling attack with Ravi Bishnoi earning his maiden call-up, as well as the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar making a return to the side.

While Yuzvendra Chahal keeps his place in both the squads, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that the leg-spinner will be “under pressure” after an indifferent performance in the ODIs against South Africa. Across the three games, Chahal picked only 2 wickets at a disappointing average of 73.50.

Patel said that Chahal is expected to take wickets in the middle overs because it is his primary role in the side.

“You expect Chahal to take wickets in the middle overs but he wasn't as successful. As a captain, I would expect this from Chahal because he's playing for so many years. These are wickets where there is spin and bounce (talking about the ODI series in South Africa),” the former Indian wicketkeeper said on Cricbuzz.

“Chahal will be under pressure. If he doesn't take wickets, there are players like Rahul Chahar who was picked ahead of him in the T20 World Cup, and Ravi Bishnoi as well, who has been producing consistent performances. I believe both, India and Chahal will have to think about this because his main role in the team is to take wickets in the middle overs. If he doesn't even bowl 10 overs on a wicket that assists spin (Cape Town ODI), it shows that he didn't meet the expectations.”

India will meet West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on February 6. While all fifty-over matches will take place in Ahmedabad, both sides will move to Kolkata for three T20Is.