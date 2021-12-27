He's right up there with Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic: Monty Panesar's humongous praise for England ace

James Anderson's age-defying display with the ball gave England brief respite from the gloom on Day 3 in the ongoing Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 39-year-old Anderson once again showed his class to marginally conceal England's mediocre batting show in the series. He grabbed eyeballs on the opening day by showing tremendous discipline and plucking David Warner's wicket.

Showing why he is considered among the finest pace bowlers of all time, England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket took three wickets on the second day -- something to cheer England fans when their team is trailing 2-0 in the five-match series and staring at third consecutive defeat.

Anderson first snuck past Steve Smith's defence with an inswinging delivery and then removed Marcus Harris, who edged it to Joe Root in the slips. Anderson's fourth wicket came in the form of opposition skipper Pat Cummins. "Since 2010, it’s definitely the best I’ve bowled (in Australia)," Anderson told reporters at stumps.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has also heaped praise on Anderson, comparing the veteran seamer to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic. Anderson currently has 639 Test wickets under his belt including 31 fifers and three 10-wicket hauls.

"James Anderson was just magnificent. His performances are really up there with great sportsmen right now like Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, (Novak) Djokovic with the tennis."

"That was a brilliant bowling performance. We probably won't see again another England bowler like that. I thought England had probably their best bowling performance of the series so far," said Panesar on Sky Sports.

Panesar, who represented England in 50 Tests, also predicted that the hosts could wrap up the ongoing Test on the third day itself and seal the Ashes victory. Australia were bowled out for 267 as the home team grabbed a first-innings advantage of 82 runs before England slumped to 31/4 in their second innings.

"Let's be honest, this Australia team isn't that strong compared to England. England have just made some poor selection errors and decisions throughout the series.

"We were hoping as English fans they could survive that hour but those last two wickets have given Australia the ascendancy and they'll probably look to wrap up the series [on Day Three] at some point," Panesar further said.