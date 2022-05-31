‘He's the only one I thought will be hard to bowl at': Rashid Khan's huge compliment for India batter

Purely on numbers of the last five or six years, it is safe to state that Rashid Khan is the hardest to score among spinners going around in world cricket in the shortest format of the game. The Afghanistan leggie has an economy rate of 6.38 in the 92 IPL matches that he has played, which is not much different from his career T20 economy rate of 6.35. Considering, he plays in different leagues across the globe in various conditions against some of the most feared ball-strikers of the game, that is just staggering. All the top batters in world cricket right now including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jos Buttler like to play Rashid out instead of taking risks and losing their wicket to him.

After playing over 300 T20 matches all over the world for different teams, is there any better against whom Rashid feels the pressure? There is. And that is his Gujarat Titans teammate Shubman Gill.

After beating Rajasthan Royals in the final by 7 wickets to claim their maiden IPL title, Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan said Gill is the only player against whom he thought it will be hard to bowl.

"So proud to be here with him. With someone like him, it gives you lots of energy in the game. The way he played throughout the tournament was unbelievable so pleased to have him on our side. He's the only one I was thinking will be hard for me to bowl to but luckily I have him on my side," Rashid said on Star Sports after winning the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmebada.

Gill stayed unbeaten on 45 in a tricky 131-run chase. He put together important partnerships with captain Hardik Pandya and then David Miller to steer GT home. In fact, it was Gill who hit Obed McCoy for a six to seal the match for his side.

Rashid, however, did not forget to credit the bowlers who did not allow RR to score 130. Captain Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets while Rashid, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal also chipped in with crucial wickets.

"We adjusted quickly with the wicket. We know it's a kind of wicket where chasing 150-plus was going to be hard. Middle overs were very important. We bowled really well as a unit," he said.

