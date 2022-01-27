'He's using his brain; not that reckless kid anymore': Karthik identifies India's No.6 batter to solve middle order woes

India coach Rahul Dravid made a really good point about balance following India's 0-3 whitewash in ODIs against South Africa. With India’s middle-order woes looking nowhere close to ending, Dravid said that India's current batting template revolved around players that were not part of this squad, guys who help offer the team balance. Dravid's indication was towards the all-rounder duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom were not part of India's 15-member squad against the Proteas.

While Jadeja is nursing a shoulder injury sustained in November, Pandya was back at the NCA working on his bowling in order to be back full-time contributing as a bowler. And in their absence, the team tried out plenty of different options, from Venkatesh Iyer to Shardul Thakur to Deepak Chahar to make up for that all-rounder void. What happens to the team composition going forward once Jadeja and Pandya are back in the mix, will surely make for an interesting reading.

"We certainly could do better in the middle overs. We understand the template, and a large part of that template is dependent on the balance of your squad. Some of the guys who really help us balance out the squad and give us those all-round options at No. 6, 7 and 8 were not available for the selection. Hopefully, when they come back, it will give us a little more depth, which will allow us to play in a slightly different style," Dravid had said.

Weighing in on India's middle order scenario, especially the all-rounder's position, veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik feels Jadeja is the ideal candidate to bat at No. 6. In fact, Karthik believes that given Jadeja's rise as a batter in the last couple of years, it may not be a bad idea if the all-rounder is to be batted at 5. But in case India want to try out and shape someone else to take up the No. 5 role, it won't be a bad idea since Jadeja the perfect No. 6 batter for the Men in Blue.

"Definitely Jadeja is ready to bat at No. 6. In fact, I would say he is batting so well that he can bat at No. 5 as well. He’s using his brain, he's not that reckless kid anymore who started. He is different now. He is somebody who is winning games with the bat and in fact, you might actually say that in white-ball cricket, his stronger suit is batting," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

As far as No. 7 and No. 8 are concerned, the presence of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar would make for a wise choice if India are keen to ensure that their batting runs deep. Imagine a situation of India fielding a fully-strengthened bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as its two frontline pacers, adding Thakur and Chahar, along with Jadeja as the spinner would make for a strong Playing XI, especially the lower-middle order.

"The way Jadeja has played over a period of time, he is really batting well. You can make him bat at 5 or 6 and he will deliver consistently because he has a good head on his shoulders and he knows how to take the game deep. When it comes to 7 for Chahar and 8 for Shardul, again when those 2 are batting, it's not bad. But you would still feel that you are a little light sometimes which is ok," added Karthik.